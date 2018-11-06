Chicago, IL VIEW FULL FORECAST
Pritzker Rauner.jpg

JB Pritzker, left, Bruce Rauner

Vote Totals: 5 Major Illinois Races

November 06, 2018 - 1:00 pm
Categories: 
Elections
Local
News
Politics

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Below are the LIVE election results for the five major races in Illinois, including Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Secretary of State, and Treasurer. 

RELATED: Nationwide Midterm Election Results Map & Balance Of Power

For more detailed election vote totals and results for Illinois races, check out:

U.S. House | Illinois Senate | Illinois House | Cook County | DuPage County | Kane County | Kendall County | Lake County | McHenry County | Will County 

For more nationwide election vote totals and results, check out these races:

AlabamaAlaska | Arizona | Arkansas | California | Colorado | Connecticut | Delaware | Florida | Georgia | Hawaii | Idaho | Indiana | Iowa | Kansas | Kentucky | Louisiana | Maine | Maryland | Massachusetts | Michigan | Minnesota | Mississippi | Missouri | Montana | Nebraska | Nevada | New Hampshire | New Jersey | New Mexico | New York | North Carolina | North Dakota | Ohio | Oklahoma | Oregon | Pennsylvania | Rhode Island | South Carolina | South Dakota | Tennessee | Texas | Utah | Vermont | Virginia | Washington | West Virginia | Wisconsin | Wyoming 

