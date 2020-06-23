Illinois Schools Encouraged To Reopen, With State Guidance

- If You See A Black Bear, Leave It Alone: Illinois Biologist
- Giant Mural Welcomes Patrons To Fulton Market's Largest Patio, Recess
- Aurora Man Gets 11 Years For Running Over Ex-Girlfriend's Mom: Prosecutors
- Activists, CTU Urge School Board: Dump Cop Contract
- No Hands-On Exhibits In Phase 4 Means No Set Reopening Date For DuPage Children’s Museum
- Crowds Tear Down Statues, Attack Wisconsin State Senator
- UIC To Make ACT/SAT Exams Optional For Class Of 2025 Applicants Due To COVID-19
- Northwestern Medicine Launches Gender Pathways Program For Transgender And Gender Non-Binary Individuals
- 'Spread Your Wings': Shedd Aquarium To Reopen To Public July 3 With Safety Protocols
- Metro Concert Venue Clears Up Confusion On Social Media - It Is Not Permanently Closed
- Can Americans Expect a ‘Very Generous’ Second Stimulus Check?
- Lyft Agrees To Resolve Allegations It Violated The ADA
- 2 Trump Staffers Who Attended Tulsa Rally Test Positive for COVID-19
- Statues Toppled Throughout US In Protests Against Racism
- Barr: Trump Has Removed Top Federal Prosecutor In Manhattan
- 6 Staffers Helping Set Up For Trump Rally Test Positive For COVID-19
- Thousands Headed To Indoor Trump Rally, Raising Virus Fears
- Trump Says He Will Renew Effort To End DACA Protections
- 'Chariots Of Fire,' 'Lord Of The Rings' Actor Ian Holm Dies
- 'Into the Wild' Bus Removed From Alaska Backcountry
- FBI Says Noose in Bubba Wallace's Garage Was Misunderstanding, No Crime Committed
- MLB Expected To Mandate 60-Game Season
- NASCAR Race Begins After Show Of Support For Bubba Wallace
- MLB Tells Players At Most 60 Games; 50 Or Fewer Possible
- White Sox Deliver Lunch To 10 Firehouses, CFD Headquarters
- Chicago Bulls, BMO Harris Bank Donate 10K Face Masks To Community Partners
- Chances Increase MLB Won't Play Amid Money Fight: AP
- MLB Offers Players 80% Of Prorated Salaries, 72-Game Season
- NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag From Its Races, Properties
- MLB Offers 76-Game Year, Up To 16 Playoff Teams: AP
On Air Now
RADIO.COM
Illinois Schools Encouraged To Reopen, With State Guidance
CHICAGO (WBBM Newsradio) — Illinois schools, colleges and universities will reopen in the fall with guidance from state government but will operate according to their own unique circumstances, Gov. JB Pritzker said Tuesday.
The governor emphasized the return of in-person learning under Phase 4 of his Restore Illinois plan. Each district will develop its own reopening plan while following state guidelines that include mask-wearing, a cap of 50 people per space, aggressive cleaning and the need to keep social distance between individuals.
Related:
There will be no state sign-off on local plans. County public health departments are expected to collaborate with individual school districts to review their reopening plans, Pritzker said.
The in-person educational experience will vary from district to district, depending on their buildings, number of students and resources.
“This fall will not be business as usual,” Illinois School Supt. Carmen Ayala said at a media briefing.
Some schools may choose to stagger schedules so that some students learn remotely while others show up for class. All schools will be expected to shift to distance learning if COVID-19 cases again surge, Pritzker said.
The state will distribute cloth masks to all students, staff members and teachers at public schools, the governor said.
Friday’s target to begin Phase 4 of reopening in Illinois comes as the state’s coronavirus statistics continue to trend downward.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 601 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, including 38 additional confirmed deaths. The state’s total number of coronavirus cases has grown to 137,825 across Illinois, including 6,707 lives lost.